The Troy Trojans (5-5) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they look to break a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (10-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 146.5.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ole Miss -12.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss' 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 146.5 points three times.

The average point total in Ole Miss' contests this year is 142.6, 3.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Rebels have gone 4-6-0 ATS this season.

Ole Miss has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Rebels have played as a favorite of -1000 or more twice this season and won both games.

Ole Miss has a 90.9% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ole Miss 3 30% 74.8 160.6 67.8 137.7 137.7 Troy 6 85.7% 85.8 160.6 69.9 137.7 142.8

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The 74.8 points per game the Rebels average are just 4.9 more points than the Trojans give up (69.9).

When Ole Miss puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 4-5 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ole Miss 4-6-0 0-4 5-5-0 Troy 5-2-0 1-0 6-1-0

Ole Miss vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ole Miss Troy 7-10 Home Record 11-3 2-9 Away Record 7-8 5-9-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 65.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

