The Troy Trojans (4-4) will meet the Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. The game is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM ET and air on SEC Network+.

Ole Miss vs. Troy Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, December 19

Tuesday, December 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Matthew Murrell: 16.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylen Murray: 15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

7.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 4.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

Troy Players to Watch

Ole Miss vs. Troy Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Troy AVG Troy Rank 208th 73.8 Points Scored 84.8 27th 81st 66.5 Points Allowed 69.3 142nd 242nd 31.9 Rebounds 38.9 22nd 250th 8.1 Off. Rebounds 13.8 9th 228th 6.9 3pt Made 8.8 73rd 52nd 16.1 Assists 15.1 88th 57th 10.1 Turnovers 14.9 343rd

