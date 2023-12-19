The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-10) hope to end a 10-game road losing skid at the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (6-3) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. Mississippi Valley State matchup.

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline Mississippi Valley State Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-22.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-22.5) 134.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Mississippi Valley State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

Mississippi Valley State has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Delta Devils have an ATS record of 3-5 when playing as at least 22.5-point underdogs this season.

Tulsa is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of six out of the Golden Hurricane's nine games this season have hit the over.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.