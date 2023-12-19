Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Madison County, Mississippi has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available here.
Madison County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Pontotoc High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 10:30 AM CT on December 19
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Germantown High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Clinton, MS
- Conference: 6A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
