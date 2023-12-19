If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Lowndes County, Mississippi, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Lowndes County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbus High School at Meridian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

Meridian, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Pontotoc High School