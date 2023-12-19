Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jasper County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
In Jasper County, Mississippi, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Jasper County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bay Springs High School at Wayne County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Waynesboro, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Stringer Attendance Center
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 19
- Location: Stringer, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
