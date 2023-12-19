High school basketball competition in Hinds County, Mississippi is happening today, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hinds County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Raymond High School at Warren Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 19

7:00 PM CT on December 19 Location: Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Germantown High School at Clinton High School