Tuesday's contest that pits the Drake Bulldogs (10-1) against the Alcorn State Braves (1-10) at Knapp Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 88-64 in favor of Drake, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 19.

The game has no set line.

Alcorn State vs. Drake Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Des Moines, Iowa

Des Moines, Iowa Venue: Knapp Center

Alcorn State vs. Drake Score Prediction

Prediction: Drake 88, Alcorn State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Drake

Computer Predicted Spread: Drake (-23.4)

Drake (-23.4) Computer Predicted Total: 151.7

Drake has a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alcorn State, who is 3-7-0 ATS. The Bulldogs are 5-5-0 and the Braves are 9-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves are being outscored by 19.5 points per game, with a -214 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.9 points per game (296th in college basketball), and allow 88.4 per outing (362nd in college basketball).

The 32.4 rebounds per game Alcorn State accumulates rank 329th in the country, 5.4 fewer than the 37.8 its opponents record.

Alcorn State connects on 5.1 three-pointers per game (343rd in college basketball) while shooting 34.4% from deep (137th in college basketball). It is making 6.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 12 per game at 40.1%.

Alcorn State forces 10.9 turnovers per game (281st in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (67th in college basketball).

