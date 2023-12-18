Oddsmakers have listed player props for Jason Robertson, Vince Dunn and others when the Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stars vs. Kraken Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 27 points (nine goals, 18 assists) and plays an average of 18:02 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 2 2 1

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) to the team.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Senators Dec. 15 1 0 1 2 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 1 0 1 5 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Capitals Dec. 7 0 1 1 2

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Roope Hintz has 25 total points for Dallas, with 10 goals and 15 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blues Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Senators Dec. 15 0 1 1 4 vs. Red Wings Dec. 11 0 2 2 2 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 9 0 0 0 0 at Capitals Dec. 7 2 0 2 4

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Dunn has recorded four goals and 21 assists in 32 games for Seattle, good for 25 points.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 16 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 0 1 1 1 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 1 1 0 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 0 1 1 2

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has totaled 25 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has 10 goals and 15 assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Dec. 16 1 0 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 14 1 2 3 2 vs. Panthers Dec. 12 0 0 0 1 vs. Wild Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Lightning Dec. 9 1 0 1 3

