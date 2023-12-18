The Dallas Stars' Jason Robertson and the Seattle Kraken's Vince Dunn will be two of the top players to watch when these teams face off on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at American Airlines Center.

Stars vs. Kraken Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 18

Monday, December 18 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Favorite: Stars (-190)

Stars (-190) Total: 6

6 TV: ROOT Sports NW,BSSWX,NHL Network

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Joe Pavelski, with 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists) and an average ice time of 16:15 per game.

Robertson has picked up 27 points (0.9 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 18 assists.

Roope Hintz has 25 points for Dallas, via 10 goals and 15 assists.

Scott Wedgewood's record is 6-1-2. He has conceded 29 goals (3.2 goals against average) and recorded 273 saves with a .904% save percentage (31st in league).

Kraken Players to Watch

Seattle's Oliver Bjorkstrand has collected 15 assists and 10 goals in 32 games. That's good for 25 points.

Dunn's 25 points this season, including four goals and 21 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Seattle.

This season, Seattle's Jared McCann has 20 points, courtesy of 14 goals (first on team) and six assists (13th).

In the crease, Philipp Grubauer has a record of 5-9-1 in 17 games this season, conceding 50 goals (3.2 goals against average) with 382 saves and an .884 save percentage, 60th in the league.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Kraken Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 2.69 28th 14th 3.14 Goals Allowed 3.16 15th 26th 29.5 Shots 29.8 23rd 19th 31.1 Shots Allowed 28.7 6th 8th 24.42% Power Play % 21.43% 15th 5th 86.17% Penalty Kill % 77.78% 22nd

