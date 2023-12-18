The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will welcome in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas

Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.

In games Southern Miss shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 118th.

The 68.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 9.5 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.1).

Southern Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it is averaging away from home.

Defensively the Golden Eagles have been better at home this season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.

When playing at home, Southern Miss is draining three fewer three-pointers per game (4.5) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.5%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule