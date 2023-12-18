The Lamar Cardinals (5-5) will welcome in the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) after victories in four straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Southern Miss Stats Insights

  • The Golden Eagles are shooting 40.9% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 42.8% the Cardinals allow to opponents.
  • In games Southern Miss shoots better than 42.8% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
  • The Cardinals are the 66th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Golden Eagles sit at 118th.
  • The 68.6 points per game the Golden Eagles record are 9.5 fewer points than the Cardinals allow (78.1).
  • Southern Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 78.1 points.

Southern Miss Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Miss is scoring 69.3 points per game in 2023-24, the same number as it is averaging away from home.
  • Defensively the Golden Eagles have been better at home this season, ceding 56.5 points per game, compared to 76.3 in road games.
  • When playing at home, Southern Miss is draining three fewer three-pointers per game (4.5) than when playing on the road (7.5). It also has a worse three-point percentage at home (21.4%) compared to on the road (38.5%).

Southern Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 @ UAB W 85-82 Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 Northwestern State W 83-74 Reed Green Coliseum
12/13/2023 @ McNeese L 67-48 The Legacy Center
12/18/2023 @ Lamar - Montagne Center
12/23/2023 Ole Miss - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
12/30/2023 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

