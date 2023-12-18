Monday's game between the Lamar Cardinals (5-5) and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-5) at Montagne Center has a projected final score of 77-73 based on our computer prediction, with Lamar taking home the win. Game time is at 8:00 PM on December 18.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Beaumont, Texas

Beaumont, Texas Venue: Montagne Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Southern Miss vs. Lamar Score Prediction

Prediction: Lamar 77, Southern Miss 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Lamar

Computer Predicted Spread: Lamar (-3.6)

Lamar (-3.6) Computer Predicted Total: 150.5

Lamar's record against the spread so far this season is 6-2-0, and Southern Miss' is 2-6-0. The Cardinals have hit the over in seven games, while Golden Eagles games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles put up 68.6 points per game (297th in college basketball) while allowing 67.2 per contest (92nd in college basketball). They have a +14 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Southern Miss wins the rebound battle by an average of two boards. It grabs 38.1 rebounds per game (122nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.1.

Southern Miss makes 6 three-pointers per game (303rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.4% from beyond the arc (267th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.9 per game at 32.8%.

Southern Miss has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 11.1 per game (117th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (84th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.