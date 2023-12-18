How to Watch the Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Rebels' 68.3 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars allow to opponents.
- Ole Miss is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.8 points.
- South Alabama's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.
- The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars put up are 12.3 more points than the Rebels allow (56.3).
- South Alabama has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.
- Ole Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
- This season the Jaguars are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels concede.
- The Rebels' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.4 higher than the Jaguars have given up.
Ole Miss Leaders
- Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%
- Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)
- Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)
- Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)
- Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)
Ole Miss Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-58
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/2/2023
|@ Southern Miss
|L 61-59
|Reed Green Coliseum
|12/12/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|W 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ South Alabama
|-
|Mitchell Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|12/30/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
