The South Alabama Jaguars (7-3) face the Ole Miss Rebels (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.3 points per game are 5.5 more points than the 62.8 the Jaguars allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.8 points.

South Alabama's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 68.3 points.

The 68.6 points per game the Jaguars put up are 12.3 more points than the Rebels allow (56.3).

South Alabama has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss is 7-2 when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.

This season the Jaguars are shooting 39.9% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Rebels concede.

The Rebels' 41.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.4 higher than the Jaguars have given up.

Ole Miss Leaders

Madison Scott: 9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG%

9.7 PTS, 7.6 REB, 59.6 FG% Marquesha Davis: 11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

11.9 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Snudda Collins: 11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42)

11.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (11-for-42) Kennedy Todd-Williams: 6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20)

6.8 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 15.0 3PT% (3-for-20) Kharyssa Richardson: 7.1 PTS, 40.4 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

