How to Watch the Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas A&M Aggies (9-1) look to extend an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this game
Mississippi Valley State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SEC Network +
Mississippi Valley State vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Delta Devils put up only 4.0 more points per game (53.1) than the Aggies give up (49.1).
- Mississippi Valley State is 1-5 when it scores more than 49.1 points.
- Texas A&M has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 53.1 points.
- The Aggies score 11.2 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Delta Devils allow (84.0).
- When Mississippi Valley State gives up fewer than 72.8 points, it is 0-3.
- The Aggies shoot 41.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Delta Devils allow defensively.
Mississippi Valley State Leaders
- Sh'Diamond McKnight: 14.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (14-for-45)
- Jaylia Reed: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.8 FG%, 24.3 3PT% (17-for-70)
- Amberly Brown: 6.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.3 BLK, 27.1 FG%
- Leah Turner: 5.8 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (12-for-35)
- Syann Holmes: 3.1 PTS, 29.4 FG%
Mississippi Valley State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ UAB
|L 88-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/4/2023
|@ New Mexico
|L 68-45
|The Pit
|12/12/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 84-56
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|12/18/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/31/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
