The Dallas Stars, Mason Marchment included, will meet the Seattle Kraken on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Marchment? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment has averaged 14:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +6).

Marchment has scored a goal in nine of 29 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Marchment has a point in 15 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In nine of 29 games this year, Marchment has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are allowing 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 27th-ranked goal differential (-15).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 20 Points 4 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

