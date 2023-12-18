Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lamar County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Lamar County, Mississippi today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Lamar County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sacred Heart Catholic School at Purvis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Purvis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Sumrall High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 18
- Location: Sumrall, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
