When the Dallas Stars play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joel Hanley score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joel Hanley score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hanley stats and insights

Hanley is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kraken.

Hanley has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hanley recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 13:21 Home W 6-3 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:55 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:31 Home W 8-1 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:01 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:44 Home W 4-3 OT 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 8:20 Home L 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, December 18, 2023

Monday, December 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network

ROOT Sports NW, BSSWX, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.