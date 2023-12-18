The Dallas Stars, with Joe Pavelski, will be on the ice Monday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Seattle Kraken. Thinking about a bet on Pavelski in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Pavelski has averaged 16:15 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -6.

Pavelski has a goal in 13 games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 20 of 29 games this season, Pavelski has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Pavelski has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Pavelski's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Pavelski going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.

The team's -15 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 29 Games 10 27 Points 14 13 Goals 11 14 Assists 3

