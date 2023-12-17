Will Taysom Hill Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Taysom Hill was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Hill's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Taysom Hill and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Heading into Week 15, Hill is averaging 6.0 passing yards per game (72 total). Other season stats include one TD pass, zero interceptions and a 62.5% completion percentage (5-for-8), plus 70 carries for 346 yards four touchdowns.
Keep an eye on Hill's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Taysom Hill Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Foot
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Keenan Allen
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Mitchell Wilcox
- Click Here for D.J. Moore
- Click Here for Will Mallory
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Hill 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|5
|8
|62.5%
|72
|1
|0
|9.0
|70
|346
|4
Hill Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|9
|75
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|4
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|@Texans
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|1
|Week 8
|@Colts
|1
|2
|44
|0
|0
|9
|63
|2
|Week 9
|Bears
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|11
|52
|0
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|7
|26
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|13
|59
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.