The New York Giants (5-8) head into a matchup against the New Orleans Saints (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Caesars Superdome on a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Saints vs. Giants

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: FOX

Saints Insights

The Saints rack up just 2.3 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Giants surrender (24.2).

The Saints average 23.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Giants allow per matchup (361.4).

This season, New Orleans averages 104.5 yards per game on the ground, 30.6 fewer than New York allows per outing (135.1).

The Saints have 17 giveaways this season, while the Giants have 22 takeaways.

Saints Home Performance

The Saints put up 21.5 points per game in home games (0.4 less than their overall average), and give up 21.3 at home (1.2 more than overall).

At home, the Saints rack up 304.2 yards per game and give up 331. That's less than they gain overall (337.5), but more than they allow (321).

In home games, New Orleans racks up 212.8 passing yards per game and concedes 192.2. That's less than it gains overall (233), and more than it allows (189.5).

The Saints' average yards rushing at home (91.3) is lower than their overall average (104.5). But their average yards conceded at home (138.8) is higher than overall (131.5).

At home, the Saints convert 36.9% of third downs and allow 38.6% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (37.5%), and more than they allow (36.9%).

Saints Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/26/2023 at Atlanta L 24-15 FOX 12/3/2023 Detroit L 33-28 FOX 12/10/2023 Carolina W 28-6 FOX 12/17/2023 New York - FOX 12/21/2023 at Los Angeles - Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at Tampa Bay - FOX 1/7/2024 Atlanta - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.