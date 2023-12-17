Player props are available for Jonas Valanciunas and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Sunday, December 17, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO

BSSW and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -120)

Sunday's over/under for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That's 0.7 more than his season average of 14.8.

His per-game rebound average -- 9.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (11.5).

Valanciunas has made 0.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.6 points Brandon Ingram scores per game are 1.1 more than his prop total on Sunday (22.5).

He has collected five rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Ingram has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +108)

The 23.3 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.

He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).

Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)

The 19 points Wembanyama scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Sunday.

He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 12.5).

Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).

Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)

The 18.5-point total set for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).

Johnson has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).

Johnson has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.