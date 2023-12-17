Player props are available for Jonas Valanciunas and Victor Wembanyama, among others, when the New Orleans Pelicans visit the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Pelicans vs. Spurs Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSNO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: San Antonio, Texas
  • Venue: Frost Bank Center

Pelicans vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

PTS REB 3PM
15.5 (Over: +100) 11.5 (Over: -111) 0.5 (Over: -120)
  • Sunday's over/under for Valanciunas is 15.5 points. That's 0.7 more than his season average of 14.8.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 9.8 -- is 1.7 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (11.5).
  • Valanciunas has made 0.7 three pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (0.5).

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -128) 5.5 (Over: +100) 1.5 (Over: +126)
  • The 23.6 points Brandon Ingram scores per game are 1.1 more than his prop total on Sunday (22.5).
  • He has collected five rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.
  • Ingram has picked up 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).
  • He has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Zion Williamson Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 23.3 points Zion Williamson scores per game are 0.8 more than his over/under on Sunday.
  • He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 6.5).
  • Williamson averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than his over/under for Sunday.

NBA Props Today: San Antonio Spurs

Victor Wembanyama Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (Over: -111) 12.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -161) 1.5 (Over: -104)
  • The 19 points Wembanyama scores per game are 2.5 less than his prop total on Sunday.
  • He averages 1.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 12.5).
  • Wembanyama's assist average -- 2.7 -- is higher than Sunday's assist over/under (2.5).
  • Wembanyama, at 1.4 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.1 less than his over/under on Sunday.

Keldon Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -132) 4.5 (Over: -139) 2.5 (Over: +108)
  • The 18.5-point total set for Keldon Johnson on Sunday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.
  • His per-game rebound average of 6.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under in Sunday's game (5.5).
  • Johnson has averaged 4.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Sunday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Johnson has knocked down 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

