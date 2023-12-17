Mississippi State vs. Memphis December 17 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (8-2) play the Memphis Tigers (3-5) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. This contest will start at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Mississippi State vs. Memphis Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Mississippi State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Players to Watch
- Alasia Smith: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 15.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kai Carter: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aliyah Green: 1.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Memphis Players to Watch
- Smith: 9.1 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Griggs: 15.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carter: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Cain: 6.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Green: 1.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.