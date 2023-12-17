Should you bet on Juwan Johnson scoring a touchdown in the New Orleans Saints' upcoming Week 15 matchup versus the New York Giants, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Juwan Johnson score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnson has also added 20 receptions for 152 yards and one TD this year. He has been targeted 35 times.

Johnson has had a touchdown catch in one of nine games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Juwan Johnson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 5 3 36 0 Week 2 @Panthers 3 2 13 0 Week 3 @Packers 4 2 12 0 Week 8 @Colts 2 1 5 0 Week 9 Bears 5 5 29 1 Week 10 @Vikings 3 1 2 0 Week 12 @Falcons 7 4 45 0 Week 13 Lions 3 0 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 3 2 10 0

