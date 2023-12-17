Jamaal Williams was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints' Week 15 matchup with the New York Giants begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Williams' stats below.

Williams has season stats that include 190 rushing yards on 63 carries (3.0 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus nine receptions on 11 targets for 34 yards.

Jamaal Williams Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Saints this week: Kendre Miller (DNP/ankle): 28 Rush Att; 83 Rush Yds; 0 Rush TDs 9 Rec; 111 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Williams 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 63 190 0 3.0 11 9 34 0

Williams Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 18 45 0 2 7 0 Week 2 @Panthers 9 29 0 0 0 0 Week 7 Jaguars 5 14 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Colts 6 30 0 1 8 0 Week 9 Bears 3 6 0 2 6 0 Week 10 @Vikings 4 7 0 1 3 0 Week 12 @Falcons 2 6 0 2 4 0 Week 13 Lions 5 10 0 1 6 0 Week 14 Panthers 11 43 0 0 0 0

