The Jackson State Tigers (2-7) battle the Howard Bison (4-6) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Michelob ULTRA Arena. It starts at TBA ET on ESPNU.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson State vs. Howard Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TBA ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at TBA ET Where: Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Jackson State Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 41.2% from the field, 3.7% lower than the 44.9% the Bison's opponents have shot this season.

This season, Jackson State has a 1-1 record in games the team collectively shoots over 44.9% from the field.

The Bison are the rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 165th.

The Tigers score 10.3 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Bison allow (77.6).

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Jackson State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Jackson State scored 68.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 68.5.

The Tigers gave up 68.1 points per game at home last season, and 75.4 on the road.

Jackson State made the same number of 3-pointers at home as away (6.3 per game) last season, but it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.7%) than away (32.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jackson State Upcoming Schedule