Will Chris Olave Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Olave's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Chris Olave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In terms of season stats, Olave has been targeted 116 times and has 72 catches for 918 yards (12.8 per reception) and four TDs.
Keep an eye on Olave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Rashid Shaheed (LP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 4 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Tyler Boyd
- Click Here for Najee Harris
- Click Here for Hayden Hurst
- Click Here for Samaje Perine
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
Saints vs. Giants Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Olave 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|116
|72
|918
|299
|4
|12.8
Olave Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Titans
|10
|8
|112
|0
|Week 2
|@Panthers
|11
|6
|86
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|11
|8
|104
|0
|Week 4
|Buccaneers
|6
|1
|4
|0
|Week 5
|@Patriots
|5
|2
|12
|1
|Week 6
|@Texans
|10
|7
|96
|0
|Week 7
|Jaguars
|15
|7
|57
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|9
|5
|46
|0
|Week 9
|Bears
|8
|6
|46
|1
|Week 10
|@Vikings
|9
|6
|94
|1
|Week 12
|@Falcons
|9
|7
|114
|0
|Week 13
|Lions
|8
|5
|119
|0
|Week 14
|Panthers
|5
|4
|28
|1
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.