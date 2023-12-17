Chris Olave did not participate in his most recent practice. The New Orleans Saints match up with the New York Giants at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 15. If you're trying to find Olave's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Chris Olave and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Olave has been targeted 116 times and has 72 catches for 918 yards (12.8 per reception) and four TDs.

Keep an eye on Olave's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Chris Olave Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Saints have two other receivers on the injury list this week: Rashid Shaheed (LP/thigh): 33 Rec; 534 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Jimmy Graham (LP/rest): 4 Rec; 30 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 15 Injury Reports

Saints vs. Giants Game Info

Game Day: December 17, 2023

December 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Olave 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 116 72 918 299 4 12.8

Olave Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Titans 10 8 112 0 Week 2 @Panthers 11 6 86 0 Week 3 @Packers 11 8 104 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 6 1 4 0 Week 5 @Patriots 5 2 12 1 Week 6 @Texans 10 7 96 0 Week 7 Jaguars 15 7 57 0 Week 8 @Colts 9 5 46 0 Week 9 Bears 8 6 46 1 Week 10 @Vikings 9 6 94 1 Week 12 @Falcons 9 7 114 0 Week 13 Lions 8 5 119 0 Week 14 Panthers 5 4 28 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.