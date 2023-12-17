How to Watch Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa on TV or Live Stream - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Alcorn State Braves (1-9) will aim to stop a nine-game road skid when squaring off against the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at McLeod Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McLeod Center in Cedar Falls, Iowa
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Alcorn State Stats Insights
- The Braves' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than the Panthers have given up to their opponents (43.5%).
- This season, Alcorn State has a 0-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.5% from the field.
- The Braves are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 309th.
- The Braves average 6.4 fewer points per game (67.6) than the Panthers allow (74.0).
- When it scores more than 74.0 points, Alcorn State is 0-2.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Alcorn State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Alcorn State averaged 12.6 more points per game at home (76.8) than on the road (64.2).
- At home, the Braves gave up 69.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 70.7.
- Alcorn State sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (5.0) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.5%) than away (27.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Alcorn State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|@ Clemson
|L 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ VCU
|L 86-58
|Stuart C. Siegel Center
|12/12/2023
|@ Maryland
|L 105-65
|Xfinity Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Northern Iowa
|-
|McLeod Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Drake
|-
|Knapp Center
|12/21/2023
|@ George Washington
|-
|Charles E. Smith Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.