Sunday's contest between the Northern Iowa Panthers (4-7) and Alcorn State Braves (1-9) at McLeod Center has a projected final score of 86-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Northern Iowa, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 17, 2023

Cedar Falls, Iowa Venue: McLeod Center

Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Iowa 86, Alcorn State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Alcorn State vs. Northern Iowa

Computer Predicted Spread: Northern Iowa (-18.4)

Northern Iowa (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 154.1

Both Northern Iowa and Alcorn State are 3-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Panthers are 6-3-0 and the Braves are 8-1-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves are being outscored by 19.6 points per game, with a -196 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.6 points per game (313th in college basketball), and allow 87.2 per contest (360th in college basketball).

Alcorn State loses the rebound battle by 5.6 boards on average. It collects 32.9 rebounds per game, 316th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 38.5.

Alcorn State connects on 4.9 three-pointers per game (344th in college basketball), 6.9 fewer than its opponents.

Alcorn State forces 11.1 turnovers per game (266th in college basketball) while committing 10.4 (74th in college basketball).

