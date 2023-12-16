Can we expect Wyatt Johnston finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

Johnston has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored versus the Blues this season in one game (three shots).

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

Johnston averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:39 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 16:55 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 2 0 18:34 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

