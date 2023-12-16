Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:20 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In a Saturday college basketball slate that includes a lot of compelling matchups, the Louisville Cardinals versus the UConn Huskies is a game to catch.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
No. 18 Louisville Cardinals vs. No. 17 UConn Huskies
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: XL Center
- Location: Hartford, Connecticut
How to Watch Louisville vs. UConn
- TV: Fubo Sports US
Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Robert Morris Colonials
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: UPMC Events Center
- Location: Moon Township, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Robert Morris
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Niagara Purple Eagles vs. Iona Gaels
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Hynes Athletic Center
- Location: New Rochelle, New York
How to Watch Niagara vs. Iona
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Blue Hose vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Presbyterian vs. South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
Wofford Terriers vs. Virginia Cavaliers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
- Location: Charlottesville, Virginia
How to Watch Wofford vs. Virginia
- TV: ACC Network X
Youngstown State Penguins vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Reilly Center
- Location: Olean, New York
How to Watch Youngstown State vs. Saint Bonaventure
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs. Georgia Bulldogs
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
