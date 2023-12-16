Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tippah County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Tippah County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.
Tippah County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Walnut High School at Mantachie High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Mantachie, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
