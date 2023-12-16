The Dallas Stars and St. Louis Blues (each coming off a win in its most recent game) will meet on Saturday at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

You can watch on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ as the Stars play the Blues.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Stars vs Blues Additional Info

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/12/2023 Stars Blues 2-1 (F/SO) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 87 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Stars' 98 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Stars have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.7 goals-per-game average (37 total) during that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 28 9 18 27 20 18 - Joe Pavelski 28 13 14 27 22 10 51.8% Roope Hintz 26 10 15 25 6 8 51.8% Matt Duchene 27 8 15 23 11 14 55.9% Tyler Seguin 28 9 11 20 10 7 56%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have given up 95 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 83 goals (2.9 per game), the Blues have the league's 25th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 4-6-0 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals during that time.

Blues Key Players