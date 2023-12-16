Can we anticipate Sam Steel lighting the lamp when the Dallas Stars face off with the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Sam Steel score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Steel stats and insights

In two of 23 games this season, Steel has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Steel has zero points on the power play.

Steel averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Blues defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blues are conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Steel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 12/11/2023 Red Wings 2 0 2 13:23 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:05 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:04 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:01 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 14:36 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:12 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:59 Home L 7-4

Stars vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

