The California Golden Bears (3-5) meet the Ole Miss Rebels (7-0) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The game will begin at 7:30 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 16

Saturday, December 16 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ole Miss Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ole Miss Players to Watch

Allen Flanigan: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Matthew Murrell: 14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaylen Murray: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Jamarion Sharp: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Jaemyn Brakefield: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal Players to Watch

Flanigan: 19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

19.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Murrell: 14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Murray: 13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.9 BLK Sharp: 4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK

4.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.4 BLK Brakefield: 7.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ole Miss vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Ole Miss Rank Ole Miss AVG Cal AVG Cal Rank 219th 73.3 Points Scored 74.6 192nd 83rd 66.3 Points Allowed 72.9 220th 246th 31.7 Rebounds 35.4 90th 237th 8.3 Off. Rebounds 11.1 52nd 207th 7.1 3pt Made 8.1 120th 55th 16.1 Assists 9.5 349th 52nd 9.9 Turnovers 12.4 213th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.