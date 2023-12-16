Will Ole Miss be one of the teams to earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Ole Miss' full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Ole Miss ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-0 0-0 26 25 12

Ole Miss' best wins

On December 2 against the Memphis Tigers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 3) in the RPI rankings, Ole Miss secured its best win of the season, an 80-77 victory at home. Jaylen Murray was the top scorer in the signature win over Memphis, dropping 22 points with four rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

72-52 at home over NC State (No. 71/RPI) on November 28

70-68 on the road over UCF (No. 86/RPI) on December 10

77-76 on the road over Temple (No. 106/RPI) on November 22

75-64 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 111/RPI) on November 10

69-59 at home over Alabama State (No. 153/RPI) on November 6

Ole Miss' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Ole Miss has one win versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 19th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Rebels have three wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Ole Miss has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Ole Miss has been given the 203rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Rebels have 21 games left this year, including 21 versus teams with worse records, and 20 against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to Mississippi's upcoming schedule, it has 21 games left, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Ole Miss' next game

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Troy Trojans

Ole Miss Rebels vs. Troy Trojans Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Favorite: Ole Miss Rebels -12.5

Ole Miss Rebels -12.5 Total: 146.5 points

