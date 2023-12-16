The Ole Miss Rebels (9-0) will look to continue a nine-game winning run when hosting the California Golden Bears (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. It airs at 7:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Ole Miss vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Ole Miss Stats Insights

This season, the Rebels have a 44.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Golden Bears' opponents have hit.

Ole Miss has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Rebels are the 217th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Bears rank 109th.

The Rebels put up just 2.3 fewer points per game (73.3) than the Golden Bears allow (75.6).

Ole Miss is 3-0 when scoring more than 75.6 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Ole Miss played better when playing at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, the Rebels ceded 67.5 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 73.8.

When playing at home, Ole Miss made 1.2 more three-pointers per game (6.6) than when playing on the road (5.4). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.8%) compared to away from home (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule