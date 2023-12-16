The Colorado Avalanche versus the Winnipeg Jets is a game to see on a Saturday NHL schedule that includes plenty of thrilling matchups.

How to watch all the action in the NHL today is included here.

Sign up using our links for ESPN+, Fubo and Max to make sure you can stream NHL action across your devices this season.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Today's NHL Games

Date/Time TV
Vancouver Canucks at Minnesota Wild 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSN,BSWI,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Rangers at Boston Bruins 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 MSG,NESN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Colorado Avalanche at Winnipeg Jets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ALT2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
New York Islanders at Montreal Canadiens 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 MSGSN2,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSOH,MSGSN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 NBCS-PH,BSDETX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 SportsNet PT,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSSO,MNMT,NHL Network (Watch this game on Fubo)
Dallas Stars at St. Louis Blues 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSMW,BSSWX,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Buffalo Sabres at Arizona Coyotes 9:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 MSG-B,SCRIPPS,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Tampa Bay Lightning at Calgary Flames 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSSUN,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 KCAL,ROOT Sports NW,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)
Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 BSFL,ESPN+ (Watch this game on Fubo)

Watch the NHL all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.