How to Watch Kansas vs. Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (9-1) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when visiting the Indiana Hoosiers (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Assembly Hall. It airs at 12:30 PM ET on CBS.
Kansas vs. Indiana Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights
- This season, the Jayhawks have a 52.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.9% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Kansas shoots better than 41.8% from the field, it is 9-0 overall.
- The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Jayhawks sit at 85th.
- The 79.9 points per game the Jayhawks average are 6.8 more points than the Hoosiers allow (73.1).
- Kansas has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 73.1 points.
Indiana Stats Insights
- The Hoosiers' 49.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 12.4 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (37.1%).
- Indiana is 7-2 when it shoots better than 37.1% from the field.
- The Hoosiers are the 285th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jayhawks sit at 329th.
- The Hoosiers' 74.3 points per game are 9.2 more points than the 65.1 the Jayhawks allow.
- When Indiana gives up fewer than 79.9 points, it is 6-1.
Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last year, Kansas posted 4.8 more points per game (78.8) than it did on the road (74.0).
- In 2022-23, the Jayhawks allowed 67.9 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 69.0.
- In home games, Kansas made 0.1 more threes per game (7.2) than in road games (7.1). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.4%) compared to on the road (34.4%).
Indiana Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Indiana averaged 80.1 points per game at home last season, and 67.5 away.
- At home, the Hoosiers gave up 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 72.2.
- At home, Indiana sunk 6.4 treys per game last season, 1.8 more than it averaged on the road (4.6). Indiana's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40.4%) than on the road (33.3%).
Kansas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|UConn
|W 69-65
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/5/2023
|UMKC
|W 88-69
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/9/2023
|Missouri
|W 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/16/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/22/2023
|Yale
|-
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Wichita State
|-
|T-Mobile Center
Indiana Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|Maryland
|W 65-53
|Assembly Hall
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan
|W 78-75
|Crisler Center
|12/9/2023
|Auburn
|L 104-76
|State Farm Arena
|12/16/2023
|Kansas
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/19/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Assembly Hall
|12/21/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|Assembly Hall
