Will Jason Robertson Score a Goal Against the Blues on December 16?
Will Jason Robertson score a goal when the Dallas Stars take on the St. Louis Blues on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Jason Robertson score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Robertson stats and insights
- Robertson has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus eight assists.
- Robertson's shooting percentage is 13.2%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.
Robertson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:08
|Home
|W 5-4
|12/11/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/9/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|L 6-1
|12/7/2023
|Capitals
|2
|0
|2
|18:14
|Away
|W 5-4 SO
|12/6/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:01
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/4/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/2/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|13:38
|Home
|W 8-1
|11/30/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|15:48
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|17:13
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/24/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|18:57
|Home
|L 7-4
Stars vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
