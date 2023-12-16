With the regular season in the rearview mirror, it's time for bowl season and the College Football Playoff. The postseason slate includes six games that feature teams from the MAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for details on how to watch.

MAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Georgia Southern Eagles at Ohio Bobcats 11:00 AM ET, Saturday, December 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Miami (OH) RedHawks at Appalachian State Mountaineers 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 16 ABC (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Northern Illinois Huskies 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) South Alabama Jaguars at Eastern Michigan Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, December 23 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Minnesota Golden Gophers 2:00 PM ET, Tuesday, December 26 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Toledo Rockets at Wyoming Cowboys 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, December 30 Barstool

