The Alcorn State Braves (2-5) aim to stop a five-game road losing streak at the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Alcorn State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Scoring Comparison

The Braves score 21.1 fewer points per game (49.3) than the Lady Techsters allow (70.4).

The Lady Techsters average 5.6 fewer points per game (62.5) than the Braves allow (68.1).

Louisiana Tech is 2-0 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

When Alcorn State gives up fewer than 62.5 points, it is 2-1.

The Lady Techsters shoot 40.0% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Braves concede defensively.

The Braves make 31.7% of their shots from the field, 12.2% lower than the Lady Techsters' defensive field-goal percentage.

Alcorn State Leaders

Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33.0 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG% Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 37.0 FG%

Alcorn State Schedule