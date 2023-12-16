Saturday's game between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (2-9) and the Alcorn State Braves (2-5) at Thomas Assembly Center has a projected final score of 65-59 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Louisiana Tech squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Braves enter this game after an 84-50 loss to North Texas on Saturday.

Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Alcorn State vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisiana Tech 65, Alcorn State 59

Other SWAC Predictions

Alcorn State Schedule Analysis

The Braves' best win this season came in a 54-46 victory over the Nicholls Colonels on November 30.

The Braves have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Alcorn State Leaders

Destiny Brown: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG%

8.1 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 42.9 FG% Zy'Nyia White: 10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

10.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 33 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nakia Cheatham: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12)

8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 50 3PT% (6-for-12) Kiarra Henderson: 4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG%

4.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 30.3 FG% Akyriale Ford: 4.3 PTS, 37 FG%

Alcorn State Performance Insights

The Braves' -132 scoring differential (being outscored by 18.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 49.3 points per game (354th in college basketball) while allowing 68.1 per contest (253rd in college basketball).

