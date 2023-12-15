Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Monroe County, Mississippi? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Monroe County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smithville High School at Belgreen High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Russellville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aberdeen High School at East Webster High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Maben, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
