The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are 7.5-point underdogs as they attempt to break an 18-game losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA.

Lakers vs. Spurs Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA

San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Lakers vs. Spurs Score Prediction

Prediction: Lakers 118 - Spurs 111

Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Lakers vs. Spurs

Pick ATS: Lakers (- 7.5)

Lakers (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Lakers (-7.9)

Lakers (-7.9) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

The Spurs (9-14-0 ATS) have covered the spread 44% of the time, 4.9% less often than the Lakers (11-14-0) this year.

Los Angeles (4-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (80%) than San Antonio (5-9) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (35.7%).

Los Angeles' games have gone over the total 44% of the time this season (11 out of 25), less often than San Antonio's games have (15 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Lakers are 13-4, while the Spurs are 2-20 as moneyline underdogs.

Lakers Performance Insights

With 114 points per game on offense, the Lakers rank 16th in the NBA. At the other end, they allow 112.8 points per contest, which ranks 11th in the league.

Los Angeles ranks 10th in the NBA with 44.6 boards per game so far this year. Meanwhile, it ranks 20th with 44.6 rebounds allowed per contest.

This year, the Lakers rank eighth in the league in assists, putting up 26.8 per game.

Los Angeles is committing 14.2 turnovers per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) this year, while forcing 13.2 turnovers per contest (19th-ranked).

While the Lakers are in the bottom five in the NBA in threes per game with 10.5 (third-worst), they rank 21st in the league with a 35.2% three-point percentage.

Spurs Performance Insights

Offensively the Spurs are the 25th-ranked team in the league (109.8 points per game). Defensively they are fourth-worst (121.4 points allowed per game).

On the boards, San Antonio is 21st in the league in rebounds (43.2 per game). It is third-worst in rebounds allowed (46.1 per game).

At 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are fourth-best in the NBA.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the NBA in turnovers per game (16) and 16th in turnovers forced (13.6).

In 2023-24 the Spurs are 14th in the league in 3-point makes (12.7 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage (34%).

