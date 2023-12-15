In the upcoming contest versus the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Jamie Benn to light the lamp for the Dallas Stars? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jamie Benn score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Benn stats and insights

Benn has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Senators yet this season.

He has picked up six assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

The Senators have conceded 78 goals in total (3.2 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 16.0 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Benn recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 16:05 Home W 6-3 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 14:21 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 13:57 Away W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:36 Away L 5-4 12/4/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:45 Away L 4-0 12/2/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 14:55 Home W 8-1 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:57 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:11 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 2 0 2 15:37 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 2-1 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW and ESPN+

BSSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.