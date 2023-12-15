Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Attala County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Attala County, Mississippi today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Attala County, Mississippi High School Boys Basketball Games Today
French Camp Academy at Ethel High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Ethel, MS
- Conference: 1A Region 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Andrews Episcopal at McAdams High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Sallis, MS
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.