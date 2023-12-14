In one of the many compelling matchups on the UEFA Europa League schedule today, Maccabi Haifa FC and Panathinaikos Athens square off at Apostolos Nikolaidis.

You can find information on live coverage of today's UEFA Europa League action right here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

UEFA Europa League Streaming Live Today

Watch Panathinaikos Athens vs Maccabi Haifa FC

Maccabi Haifa FC travels to play Panathinaikos Athens at Apostolos Nikolaidis in Athens.

Watch AS Roma vs FC Sheriff Tiraspol

FC Sheriff Tiraspol journeys to face AS Roma at Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

Watch Stade Rennes vs Villarreal CF

Villarreal CF makes the trip to match up with Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Watch LASK vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC is on the road to play LASK at Raiffeisen Arena in Linz.

Watch Qarabag FK vs Hacken Gothenburg

Hacken Gothenburg journeys to face Qarabag FK at Tofik Bakhramov in Baku.

Watch Union Saint-Gilloise vs Liverpool FC

Liverpool FC is on the road to match up with Union Saint-Gilloise at Stade Joseph Marien.

Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Molde FK

Molde FK travels to take on Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.

Watch Slavia Prague vs Servette Geneva

Servette Geneva journeys to match up with Slavia Prague at Sinobo Stadium in Prague.

Watch Olympiacos vs FK TSC Backa Topola

FK TSC Backa Topola journeys to match up with Olympiacos at Georgios Karaiskakis in Piraeus.

Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille journeys to face Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.

Watch RKS Rakow Czestochowa vs Atalanta

Atalanta travels to face RKS Rakow Czestochowa at Miejski Stadion Pitkarski Rakow w Czestochowie in Częstochowa.

Watch Sporting Lisbon vs SK Sturm Graz

SK Sturm Graz travels to match up with Sporting Lisbon at Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Watch Real Betis vs Rangers

Rangers is on the road to match up with Real Betis at Benito Villamarin.

Watch Aris Limassol FC vs Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague is on the road to play Aris Limassol FC at Alphamega Stadium in Limassol.

Watch West Ham United vs SC Freiburg

SC Freiburg makes the trip to face West Ham United at London Stadium in London.

Watch Ajax vs AEK Athens

AEK Athens journeys to face Ajax at Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam.

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.