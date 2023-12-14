The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) face the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mississippi State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mississippi State vs. Jackson State Scoring Comparison

  • The Tigers score 16 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (55.3).
  • Jackson State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.
  • Mississippi State has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 71.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs put up 77.3 points per game, 21.2 more points than the 56.1 the Tigers give up.
  • Mississippi State has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 56.1 points.
  • Jackson State is 5-1 when giving up fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Bulldogs are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Tigers allow to opponents (38.3%).
  • The Tigers' 40 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have conceded.

Mississippi State Leaders

  • Jerkaila Jordan: 17.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 48.3 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (11-for-36)
  • Lauren Park-Lane: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 48.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)
  • Jessika Carter: 14.8 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 52 FG%
  • Debreasha Powe: 11 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (29-for-70)
  • Erynn Barnum: 8.3 PTS, 50 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mississippi State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Miami (FL) L 74-68 Humphrey Coliseum
12/3/2023 @ Chattanooga L 59-53 McKenzie Arena
12/11/2023 Kennesaw State W 91-50 Humphrey Coliseum
12/14/2023 Jackson State - Humphrey Coliseum
12/17/2023 @ Memphis - Elma Roane Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 @ Colorado State - Moby Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.