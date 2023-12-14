The Mississippi State Bulldogs (9-2) play the Jackson State Tigers (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Jackson State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi

Humphrey Coliseum in Starkville, Mississippi TV: SEC Network +

Jackson State vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

The Tigers average 16.0 more points per game (71.3) than the Bulldogs allow their opponents to score (55.3).

Jackson State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 55.3 points.

Mississippi State's record is 8-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.3 points.

The Bulldogs record 21.2 more points per game (77.3) than the Tigers allow (56.1).

Mississippi State is 9-1 when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Jackson State is 5-1 when allowing fewer than 77.3 points.

The Bulldogs are making 46.3% of their shots from the field, 8% higher than the Tigers concede to opponents (38.3%).

The Tigers' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.3 higher than the Bulldogs have given up.

Jackson State Leaders

Miya Crump: 10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

10.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Angel Jackson: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 38.2 FG%

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK, 38.2 FG% TI'lan Boler: 10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Daphane White: 10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG%

10.4 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 63.0 FG% Areyanna Hunter: 4.8 PTS, 30.2 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

Jackson State Schedule