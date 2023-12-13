The McNeese Cowboys (8-2) bring a three-game win streak into a home matchup versus the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (5-4), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the McNeese vs. Southern Miss matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana

The Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total McNeese Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM McNeese (-6.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel McNeese (-5.5) 141.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Southern Miss vs. McNeese Betting Trends

Southern Miss has covered twice in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Golden Eagles have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

McNeese has put together a 5-1-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Cowboys have hit the over twice.

